The latest woke madness: JK Rowling removed from the Museum of Pop Culture

For years J. K. Rowling is in the crosshairs of the LGBT community. The creator of the Harry Potter saga is accused of having taken homotransphobic positions: in other words, she doesn’t forgive herself for having simply said that “sex is a real thing”. Many boycott campaigns have been tackled, with the meat grinder of cancel culture always in action. Yate’s latest assault on the writer was signed by Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) di Seattle, Washington.

As reported by Telegraph, the museum accused Rowling of having “hateful and controversial views”. The reference is to the rainbow world, in particular to the trans fringe: in 2020 she ended up in the storm for having mocked the use of the phrase “people who have menstruation” instead of “women”. Well, the MoPOP will continue to display memorabilia from the “Harry Potter” films, but all references to the creator of the franchise will be deleted.

“The museum unequivocally sides with the non-binary and transgender communities,” the Museum of Pop Culture commented in a statement. “There is a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, he’s not quite a Dementor”, the words of Chris Moore – transgender using the pronouns “he/they”:”This certain person is a little too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored… Her transphobic viewpoints are in the spotlight these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways it’s problematic.”

Focusing on Rowling’s removal from the MoPOP hall of fame, Moore explained that the creators preferred to reduce her impact from the gallery: “It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what we’ve been able to do in the short term by determining practices at long term”. I don’t pay, Moore accused the writer of”fat-shaming“, Of”lack of LGBTQIA+ representation” and to have used “racial stereotypes” in his books.

The furia woke up it’s dangerous, there’s no doubt about it. And it is fueled by solons ready to do anything to take advantage of the trend of the moment. This is the case of many actors in the “Harry Potter” saga, who attacked Rowling’s positions in no uncertain terms. Daniel Radcliffe she explained that many young fans were “hurt” by her views on transgender issues. Rupert Grintwho played Ron Weasley, insisted that “trans women are women, trans men are men”, while Emma Watson, the face of Hermione Granger, made a hefty donation to the controversial trans lobby charity Mermaids, later encouraging her Twitter followers to follow suit. And there have been no shortages death threats and intimidation:”I’ve received enough to wallpaper my house”, Rowling’s irony in a 2021. interview. Now the umpteenth assault from cancel culture fans.