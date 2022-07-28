Home Health “The Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” Chinese Version Release Date Announced | 4Gamers
Health

“The Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” Chinese Version Release Date Announced | 4Gamers

by admin
“The Legend of Heroes Li Zhi’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” Chinese Version Release Date Announced | 4Gamers

Cloud Leopard Entertainment announced today (28th) that the latest work in the series of story RPG “Trails” developed by FALCOM is also the traditional Chinese/Korean version of “The Legend of Heroes II – The Crimson Original Sin-” in the new chapter of the Calvard Republic chapter. Will launch on October 27, 2022. The platform is PS5, PS4.

Continuing the story of “Legend of Heroes”, after the threat of the gang “Amata” disappeared, the Republic of Calvard regained its former peace.

But one day, in the corner of the capital Edith, there was a bizarre case where the secret service of the CID (Central Intelligence Department) was brutally murdered by unknown persons. The Calvard police and the Guerrilla Association took action to deal with the aftermath. And the forces of the underground society also smelled the imminent atmosphere of new turmoil and began to stir up trouble secretly.

At the same time, “Spriggan” Vann Arclyde also begins an investigation due to a visit from an unexpected person. Who is the murderer? What is its purpose? What will happen to Aniès, who is trying to find the last relic of her great-grandfather, the “Eighth Creation”—? With the roar of the dark red alien like a beast, the encounter with a boy and a girl who is looking for “something” leads their “trajectory” to an inescapable cause and effect.

Kuro-no-Kiseki-2-Gameplay_07-02-22

The “Legend of Heroes Li Zhi Trail II – Crimson Original Sin” will be released as a physical limited edition, including the “Legend of Heroes Li Zhi Trail II” original soundtrack mini, “trajectory” series special desk calendar 2022-2023, large microfiber material Calvard The whole picture of the Republic, the background music set of the DLC “Trails of the Sky” series.

See also  Open World's new work "Tchia" tribal girl's island adventure, on sale in 2022 | 4Gamers

In addition, a digital deluxe edition/season pass will also be sold, and buyers will receive all character costumes, decorative items, hollow core voices, and background music sets that will be available on the PlayStation Store after the October 27, 2022 release date.

First-time bonus (before November 9th), players who purchase the physical and digital versions will receive the DLC “Fan’s Special Mic Suit” and the DLC “Hollow Core Voice[Monitoring Target RA]”, which can be downloaded after purchase.

Hollowcore Voice [R.A. Monitoring Target]_TC Vans Exclusive Mishii Suit

You may also like

Comparison between Google Pixel 6A and Nothing Phone...

Clam?Amazon’s No.1 barbecue grill is…. Google Pixel Buds...

How strong was HTC back then? TSMC was...

Foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol

Indian netizens questioned the inaccurate fingerprint recognition of...

Patient not vaccinated against Covid-19 loses his place...

Shadow / Drunk?Workers mistakenly painted the “current rush...

Monkey pox, more vaccines from the EU. The...

Sony teases new features of PS VR2, new...

Earth has water clouds, and high-temperature exoplanets have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy