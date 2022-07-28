Cloud Leopard Entertainment announced today (28th) that the latest work in the series of story RPG “Trails” developed by FALCOM is also the traditional Chinese/Korean version of “The Legend of Heroes II – The Crimson Original Sin-” in the new chapter of the Calvard Republic chapter. Will launch on October 27, 2022. The platform is PS5, PS4.

Continuing the story of “Legend of Heroes”, after the threat of the gang “Amata” disappeared, the Republic of Calvard regained its former peace.

But one day, in the corner of the capital Edith, there was a bizarre case where the secret service of the CID (Central Intelligence Department) was brutally murdered by unknown persons. The Calvard police and the Guerrilla Association took action to deal with the aftermath. And the forces of the underground society also smelled the imminent atmosphere of new turmoil and began to stir up trouble secretly.

At the same time, “Spriggan” Vann Arclyde also begins an investigation due to a visit from an unexpected person. Who is the murderer? What is its purpose? What will happen to Aniès, who is trying to find the last relic of her great-grandfather, the “Eighth Creation”—? With the roar of the dark red alien like a beast, the encounter with a boy and a girl who is looking for “something” leads their “trajectory” to an inescapable cause and effect.

The “Legend of Heroes Li Zhi Trail II – Crimson Original Sin” will be released as a physical limited edition, including the “Legend of Heroes Li Zhi Trail II” original soundtrack mini, “trajectory” series special desk calendar 2022-2023, large microfiber material Calvard The whole picture of the Republic, the background music set of the DLC “Trails of the Sky” series.

In addition, a digital deluxe edition/season pass will also be sold, and buyers will receive all character costumes, decorative items, hollow core voices, and background music sets that will be available on the PlayStation Store after the October 27, 2022 release date.

First-time bonus (before November 9th), players who purchase the physical and digital versions will receive the DLC “Fan’s Special Mic Suit” and the DLC “Hollow Core Voice[Monitoring Target RA]”, which can be downloaded after purchase.