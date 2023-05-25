The life hack for perfectly cared for plants

You just don’t have a green thumb and your latest houseplants, which you picked up despite all the failures before, is (still) living proof of that. Like her predecessors, she also hangs her head and soon seems to give up the ghost despite all her efforts. Or maybe you found your plants in a bad condition after the holiday? Don’t worry, you can magically breathe new life into them. All you need isn’t a magic wand, but a simple spigot. The pine cone trick for plants is currently going viral on Tiktok and seems extremely promising. We introduce him.

Perfectly cared for plants even without a green thumb!

But what makes the pine cone actually so great? It basically works like a moisture meter, only it’s a lot more eco-friendly and it’s also free, because you can find enough in the forest to equip all your indoor plants. What happens?

The pine cone trick for plants uses the natural properties of plant seeds to show you whether your houseplant’s potting soil has dried out or is still sufficiently moist. In fact, the cone is quite demanding when it comes to disclosing its seeds. In order to be successful in propagation, the scales with the fir seeds they contain only open under ideal weather conditions and in this case it is drought. A dry environment is optimal for spreading the seeds around with the wind.

You can take advantage of this property for your potted plants, as content creator Hiro showed on Tik Tok.

Pine cone trick for plants – How to use the natural materials

You only need one cone per pot. Of course, this should be the right size for the pot.

Take the cone and stick it into the soil of the flower pot.

The tip of the pine cone points upwards

The underside should be about an inch deep in the ground. Be sure to choose a spot where you won’t injure roots.

Water the plant sufficiently, so that the soil around the cone is also moist.

Here’s how the hack will help you water

As already mentioned, the seeds close when wet and open when dry. Accordingly, the spigot should close after the initial watering. Now you can leave the plant alone for the time being. As soon as the scales reopen, you’ll know it’s gotten too dry and you should water your houseplants again. The perfect secret weapon that will make it extraordinarily easy for even the novice plant care enthusiast to take proper care of your plants and enjoy a beautiful, green home!

Pine Cone Trick for Plants – Do Other Cones Work?

It’s even the case that you already use cones other than those of the fir tree anyway, you probably just don’t know it. What we colloquially refer to as “pine cones” are usually pine cones, larch cones or spruce cones. Those of the fir never fall from the tree whole, but disintegrate beforehand. Accordingly, other types of cones are not only possible but also common for the pine cone trick for plants.