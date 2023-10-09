The Limits of Human Vision: Exploring the Human Visual Field in an Infographic

#MSPInfographic | The Human Visual Field: Exploring the Limits of Clear Vision

By Estefania Santos

The human visual field is a fascinating aspect of our visual perception. Spanning approximately 120 degrees horizontally and 160 degrees vertically, our eyes have the remarkable ability to capture a vast amount of information from our surroundings. However, clear vision is limited to a smaller area within this expansive visual field.

Understanding the limitations of our visual field is crucial for various fields, including medicine and neuroscience. This knowledge helps us comprehend how our eyes process visual information and how certain visual impairments and conditions affect our perception.

To shed light on this subject, we have prepared an informative infographic that delves deeper into the intricacies of the human eye. With visually engaging illustrations and concise explanations, this infographic provides valuable insights into the workings of our visual system.

Discover fascinating facts about the human eye, including how it perceives colors, motion, and depth. Learn about the different parts of the eye, such as the retina, cornea, and lens, and how they contribute to our visual experience.

To access the #MSPInfographic and expand your knowledge of the human eye, visit www.revistamsp.com.

#MSP is more than just a website; it is a platform where doctors, health professionals, and patients come together to share knowledge, experiences, and expertise. With a commitment to providing up-to-date medical information and fostering collaboration in the healthcare community, #MSP is a trusted resource for all things related to health and well-being.

Join our community of #MSPLidersPioneers and be part of the movement that strives to transform healthcare through innovation. Together, we can inspire change and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. #MSPLegadoQueInspira

Stay tuned for more informative content and updates from #MSP. Bookmark www.revistamsp.com and let us be your go-to source for trustworthy medical information and insights.