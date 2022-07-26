The 2021 gaming year started off in a very frustrating fashion, as it was only a few weeks ago that Hogwarts Legacy and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum were both delayed until 2022. But as most of you may have noticed, the game has been eerily quiet for a long time, and there seems to be little sign that the planned September release will actually happen.

Well, as it turns out, the lack of a hype engine is another delay.As revealed on Twitter, the game has moved forward“A few months”but what that really means remains to be seen, and we’re assuming it might not release in 2022 at all:

“First of all, we want to thank you all for your patience and support so far. Over the past few years, our team has been working hard to bring you a breathtaking world, an extraordinary story of magic and wonder.

We’re committed to meeting the expectations of the community and uncovering Gollum’s untold story in a way that honors JRR Tolkien’s vision. Having said that, in order to provide the best possible experience, we have decided to delay the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will give you the exact time in the near future. We appreciate our passionate community and we can’t wait to share this unique adventure with you!

