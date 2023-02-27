The reaction of 5 Star Movement was predictable: the triumph of Elly Schlein in the primaries dem made the grillini jump for joy, who will now have a side to carry on a series of shared battles. Thus the axis moves away from reformism and moves more and more to the left, laying the foundations for a recomposition of the Giallorossi formation in Parliament. It is certainly early to talk about a possible road leading to a national alliance, but the first signs of openness are starting to arrive from the M5S.

The M5S is already dreaming of the axis with Schlein

The grillini wasted no time and immediately welcomed Schlein’s triumph with enthusiasm, seen as a possible point of reference for an embrace against the center-right. In fact, the 5 Stars are already dreaming of marrying the Democratic Party again after their divorce during last year’s political elections, thus setting the stage for the hypothetical alliance between parties that – at least in theory – could have different points of convergence.

He toasted the news of the success of the new secretary of the Democratic Party Joseph Contehappy for the prospects that could emerge: “ Pd voters have asked for a change with respect to those who traded the Conte 2 measures on work, the environment, poverty, support for businesses and the middle class with the empty Draghi agenda “. And he did not miss the opportunity to register the battles just mentioned: “ We have had clear plans on these issues for some time now “.

Best wishes to Elly Schlein. Pd voters have asked for a change with respect to those who have traded the Conte 2 measures on work, the environment, poverty, support for businesses and the middle class with the empty Draghi agenda. We have had clear plans on these issues for some time now. — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) February 26, 2023

She is equally happy Barbara Floridathan on your profile Facebook he expressed all his joy for the success of Elly Schlein. “ Finally I heard words similar to ours. On social justice, the fight against climate change, the minimum wage, more resources and more attention to public schools and health care, the 5 Star Movement has been around for some time with clear proposals. Let’s move on to the facts “, declared the leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate.

Per Francesco Silvestri, 5S group leader in the Chamber, now the battles of the M5S will get stronger thanks to the support of the new dem course. For example, the axis of skepticism about arms shipments to Ukraine and environmentalism could be strengthened. “ Let’s hope that a season will open in the Pd house capable of interpreting the citizens’ desire for change. In recent years we have often been left alone by a bewildered Democratic Party without a compass. We hope that this new course will create constructive synergies “, added Silvestri.

The “threat” for Conte

However, that of the Movement could represent a sort of trap. It is clear that on several fronts the 5 Stars and the Democratic Party will be able to boast a common struggle, but in terms of polls and public opinion it could be the dem who lose out. The reason? The risk is that the Democratic Party flattens out on the M5S, becoming a photocopy of the grillini and ending up gradually following the agenda dictated by them.

Ultimately, voters in the ballot box are led to vote for the original rather than the draft. This is why Schlein will have to be able not to become subordinate to Giuseppe Conte in the political dialectic. In the same way it should be noted that the Movement, which until yesterday moved independently in a prairie, will now have a new companion who could step on its toes. It will be curious to see the first moves of M5S and Pd in ​​view of European elections of next year.