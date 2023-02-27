The business confidence climate remains stable, synthesizing opposing signals from the economic sectors investigated: industry records substantial stability mainly conveyed by the manufacturing sector while there is a limited worsening of confidence in construction; a similar context characterizes services where the decided optimism highlighted by opinions on sales in the retail trade contrasts with assessments on worsening orders in market services.

In detail, an increase in the consumer confidence climate index is estimated in February 2023 (from 100.9 to 104.0), while the composite business confidence climate index remains stable at 109.1. The recovery in consumer confidence recorded in February can be attributed to the easing of high bills and the slowdown in inflation, elements that impact on households’ future expectations. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data provided today by Istat.

“The increase in consumer confidence is a positive sign for our economy because greater optimism has repercussions on the propensity to spend of families – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – The news coming from the international energy markets where gas now travels for days below 51 euros per megawatt hour, the latest reductions in bills ordered by Arera and the slowdown in the inflation rate are elements that affect household confidence. The Government must now work to maintain this positive climate and adopt all the necessary measures to control retail prices and accelerate the return to normality of electricity and gas tariffs” – concludes Rienzi.