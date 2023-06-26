The majority of biosimilars are still produced in Europe. But Asia is catching up. Our chart for the month of June shows just how massive. | HEALTH ADHOC

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 09:30

Working group Pro Biosimilars

BIOSIMILARS – GRAPHIC OF THE MONTH June 2023

The majority of biosimilars are still produced in Europe. But Asia is catching up. Our chart for the month of June shows just how massive.

To the press kit: Working group Pro Biosimilars

Login:

News

Seek

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly

Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: [email protected] URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

