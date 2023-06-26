The majority of biosimilars are still produced in Europe. But Asia is catching up. Our chart for the month of June shows just how massive. | HEALTH ADHOC
Monday, June 26, 2023 at 09:30
Working group Pro Biosimilars
BIOSIMILARS – GRAPHIC OF THE MONTH June 2023
The majority of biosimilars are still produced in Europe. But Asia is catching up. Our chart for the month of June shows just how massive.
