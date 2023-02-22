Home Health The meeting between Xi and Putin in Moscow will take place: “Beijing wants peace negotiations for Ukraine” – The WSJ indiscretion
The meeting between Xi and Putin in Moscow will take place: "Beijing wants peace negotiations for Ukraine" – The WSJ indiscretion

The meeting between Xi and Putin in Moscow will take place: "Beijing wants peace negotiations for Ukraine" – The WSJ indiscretion

In the coming months, President Xi Jinping will fly to Mosca to personally meet with Vladimir Putin. The visit had already been announced by Kremlin in late January and had not yet been confirmed by Beijing but now the Wall Street Journal cites officials familiar with the plan to arrange the meeting. At the center of the summit will be the war in Ukraine and with this trip Beijing undertakes to play a more active role for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with the start of negotiations. Among Xi’s objectives, there is also that of removing the possibility of using nuclear weapons. “The war in Ukraine must end”, the head of Chinese diplomacy announced a few days ago in Munich, on the second day of the security conference Wang Yi. A lukewarmly received message a Washingtonin the days of unidentified objects over US skies, although the diplomat later clarified that the Chinese is «on the side of dialogue, peace must have a chance».

