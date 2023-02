The Utah Jazz move on the market to occupy 2 of the 3 roster spots available after the trade deadline and the separations from Leando Bolmaro and Russell Westbrook.

Frank Jackson and Kris Dunn will arrive for the backcourt, both with ten-year contracts.

Jackson comes from the Salt Lake City Stars, where he was scoring over 22 points per game on 48% from the field and 43% from three.

Dunn was also in the G League, with the Capital City Go-Gos (16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 steals).