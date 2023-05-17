The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè first guest of “Vite da Campione”. “Sporting events help to de-seasonalize tourist flows in Italy”

“Sporting events have a beneficial effect on the country, both socially and economically”. She said it Daniela SantanchèMinister of Tourism, first guest of the “Vita da Campioni” format promoted by Sport and Health, FITP and Kratesis, and welcomed by the premises of the Library of the Fencing Academy in the Foro Italico Park.

The appointment, moderated by the Director of Formiche, Roberto Arditti, and by the Rai presenter, Eleonora Daniele, was attended by the President of FITP, Angelo Binaghi and the Legends of Sport and Health, Sandro Cuomo and Stefano Pantano.

“We are happy to welcome the Minister of Tourism – said the summit of FederTennis and Padel – in the context of an event which, in addition to not asking for public contributions, creates an important economic induced for the country. This edition, specifically, will exceed 400 million in economic impact on Rome and the Lazio region, thus guaranteeing tax revenues of over 60 million euros”.

“You are the concrete testimony of the extraordinary value that a sporting event can have – said Minister Santanchè -. From an economic point of view, from a tourist point of view, events such as the tennis internationals, the Ryder Cup and the Giro d’Italia, just to name a few, also allow flows to be seasonally adjusted and this can bring benefits to workers in the sector who may no longer be busy only for a few months of the year. On the social level, however, these events stimulate the spirit of emulation on the part of young people, bringing them ever closer to sport with the benefits it brings, for example by conveying values ​​such as discipline and sacrifice”.