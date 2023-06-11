The most beautiful hairstyles for mature women!

We don’t have to explain to you that we can emphasize our advantages with the right haircut and, if necessary, push small flaws into the background. It doesn’t matter how old we are – style knows no age and every woman wants to look beautiful and fresh. As we get older, our hairstyle should remain young and up-to-date – and this is exactly where the micro bob from 60 comes into play! Wonderfully light, modern and super practical – the short hairstyle can be seen everywhere at the moment and accompanies us stylishly through the warmer season. Fancy a change lately but don’t know what to do with your hair? Then you should stay tuned! Call the hair salon today because in the following article we have compiled some of the coolest short hairstyles for women over 60 for you!

What does the micro bob look like after 60?

Just because we’ve reached a certain age doesn’t mean we have to settle for a boring granny look (no offense, granny). Older women already know which cuts suit them and how they can optimally showcase their assets with their hairstyle. The good old bob will probably never go out of style and always looks superb. In contrast to the classic bob that we all know and love, the hair of the micro bob from 60 upwards is cut approximately at the height of the cheekbones.

For those who are undecided, there is also a softer version where the hair ends between the nose and mouth. So, the 60+ micro bob is a hybrid between the regular bob and the pixie cut, giving us the best of both worlds. Sometimes accurate in one length as a blunt cut or beautifully fringed and wild – the short hairstyle is a real all-rounder and can be styled very variably. The short haircut perfectly emphasizes the contours of the face and ensures a modern, youthful look. And the best? Especially in the summer heat, the Micro Bob from 60 feels super light and doesn’t stick in the neck. What’s not to love about it?

Micro Bob from 60: We love these upbeat hairstyles for older women

As with all bob variants, the micro bob from 60 onwards enchants us with its versatility and timeless elegance. Depending on the cut and styling, the hairstyle is perfect for every woman and can be adapted to any face shape and hair structure.

The short bob with bangs from 60

Ever heard the phrase “bangs before botox”? Pony hairstyles cheat a few years younger in no time and the micro bob from 60 with bangs is the perfect hairstyle for a modern look.

The fringes frame our facial features and automatically draw focus to the eye area. There is just something youthful about bangs for older women and they instantly create a fresh, younger look.

Side Bangs

Wispy bangs, baby bangs, curve bangs, etc. – Bangs are more popular than ever this summer and we can’t imagine life without them. Unlike a classic, full pony, which requires a lot of styling and maintenance, side bangs are much easier to maintain. The side bangs harmonize wonderfully with the micro bob from 60 and immediately cheat away a few years.

Side bangs feel super refreshing and give us a fresh, younger look. To give your hair an extra dose of dynamics, add fine layers to the micro bob. And if you want to increase the volume effect, you can style the short hairstyle with the trendy beach waves.

The micro bob for round faces

The micro bob also looks gorgeous on women with round faces from the age of 60. However, in this case, we would recommend cutting the hair to roughly a length à la blunt cut. The accurate cut also emphasizes the facial features and visually stretches the face.

The bob for gray hair

Naturalness is all the rage and more and more women have chosen to stop dying their hair and instead embrace their natural beauty. After all, we will all get gray hair at some point and that is just part of life. But that’s not so wild, because gray hair has been one of the biggest hairstyle trends for years and looks anything but old-fashioned.

Just look at the photo above – the 60+ micro bob looks really classy and elegant on gray hair, doesn’t it? The short hairstyle puts our gray head in the spotlight and lets us shine in a whole new light. The micro bob looks even more interesting and modern as an asymmetrical hairstyle. For more fullness and volume, leave the front strands a few inches longer than the back.