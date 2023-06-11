What happened on the Turkish ship? The hypothesis of kidnapping is removed. Migrants: “We feared repatriation”

Naples, 10 June 2023 – What happened on board the turkish ship Galata Seaway is not yet clear. There are currently only three i migrants reported after the intervention of the Italian marines on theboat in response to an SOS launched on board the vessel which was in the vessel at the time gulf of Naples, near Ischia. On the ship, which was carrying trucks, they traveled secretly with 12 other illegal immigrantsand they had knives e cutter. But it is not clear what they intended to do. There was talk of a kidnapping attempt but the hypothesis remains to be verified.

The Galata Seaways ship in the Gulf of Naples

The captain said he raised the alarm when he saw two knife-wielding foreigners loitering outside the engine room. The other 13 then appeared, including two women, one of whom was pregnant. “When they discovered us we were afraid they would stop us to deport us”, they told the Italian investigators who are now trying to reconstruct the facts. Upon the arrival of the men of the San Marco Marine Brigade some of them scattered hiding under trucks and on top of containers.

It will be the deputy prosecutor Enrica Parascandolo who coordinates the Gico of the Economic-Financial Police Unit and Roan of the Finance Police and the Naples Flying Squad to evaluate the hypotheses of crime including that of hijacking, which is still standing.

For the moment, the judicial police have seized two knives and a box cutter denounced three of the immigrants – Syrians, Iraqis and Iranians – a free foot for possession of weapons. Four of the fifteen needed to be hospitalized: among them one pregnant womananother in poor general condition, a man with a suspected broken ankle, and a fourth in hypothermia strict. Ordinary reception procedures will be applied to all, pending developments in the investigations.

Galata Seaways departed from the port of Topcular in Turkey on June 7, bound for France at the port of Seté where it was due to land today. Now it is located in the harbor not far from Castel dell’Ovo.