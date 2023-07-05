The most beautiful wedding hairstyles for a romantic look

Getting married this summer and still looking for the perfect bridal hairstyle? Flowers in the hair give every wedding hairstyle a wonderfully romantic touch and are very trendy this year! Which flowers are suitable for this and which are the most beautiful looks that will blow the groom away?

Every bride-to-be wants to look beautiful and gorgeous and wedding is one of the most important days in our lives. In addition to choosing the perfect wedding dress, the right hairstyle also plays a very important role. But with the huge selection of styles and trends, this is not an easy task and it is easy to lose track. But what is the best hair accessory for a summer wedding? flowers, of course! It doesn’t matter whether you want to wear your hair down or style it in an elegant updo – flowers in your hair are always a great choice and exude timeless elegance.

Artificial or real flowers in your hair?

It doesn’t matter whether you have flowers in your hair or elegant wedding hairstyles for short hair – the bridal hairstyle always plays a very important role in the bridal look and should match the wedding dress and our own style. The beautiful flowers are an excellent alternative to classic hair accessories or veils and adorn the heads of all modern brides. Which flowers you choose is purely a matter of taste and you have the choice between real flowers, “decorative flowers”, silk flowers or dried flowers. If you choose real flowers, choose varieties that are not overly thirsty and can easily go several hours without water. You certainly don’t want your hair accessories to begin to wither during the day, do you?

Your wedding decoration consists of a certain color family? In order to conjure up a harmonious look, the flowers in the hair should harmonize with the bridal bouquet or the table decoration. The most popular flower used for bridal hairstyles are, logically, roses. They are elegant, timeless and come in a variety of colors that perfectly complement absolutely any bridal style. Other popular types of flowers include orchids, gypsophila, eucalyptus, wax flowers and olive branches. But fresh herbs like lavender, thyme and rosemary also look really nice. And if you are planning a fall wedding in September or October, you can adorn your hair with beautiful hydrangeas.

The most beautiful wedding hairstyles with flowers in the hair

Wedding hairstyles with flowers in the hair are becoming increasingly popular this year, and rightly so. Whether pinned up hairstyles, romantic braids or loose hair – floral decorations always ensure a princess look and round off our bridal look perfectly.

Half up wedding hairstyles

Classic, timeless and unique – half-up wedding hairstyles with flowers are a popular choice for a summer wedding and ensure an eye-catching appearance. Romantic floral wreaths or hair bands round off the bridal look perfectly and go perfectly with a vintage or boho wedding. Hair clips decorated with small flowers can also be quickly incorporated into any hairstyle and look magical.

And the best? The floral arrangement looks gorgeous on all hair lengths and always makes a great impression. And if you are a more classic bride, you can also combine the flowers in your hair with a veil.

Updos with flowers

Whether it’s a messy bun, an elegant chignon or the classic bun – wedding hairstyles are probably THE classic among bridal hairstyles and will never go out of style. And if you have some flowers in your hair, then your hairstyle will immediately look different and much more romantic. To decorate your updo, it is best to use hairpins or hair clips that are decorated with flowers. The hair accessories are easy to attach

When it comes to flowers, you are literally spoiled for choice. Here, too, the wedding hairstyle should match the wedding dress and your own taste. While dainty wreaths of flowers make a real statement, individual blossoms and small bouquets are ideal for subtly pimping up the bridal hairstyle.

Romantic braids as bridal hairstyles

Herringbone braids, French or Dutch braids, etc. – elaborate braided hairstyles are super impressive and show off our Rapunzel mane optimally. Flowers of all possible sizes and shapes can actually be incorporated.

For a boho beach wedding, braid the flowers in a braid. But a flower wreath with flowers in different colors also has a great eye-catching effect and has been one of the most popular hair accessories for brides for years.

The wreath of flowers for a romantic wedding hairstyle

Would you prefer to wear your hair loose? Fine! Open wedding hairstyles radiate a beautiful naturalness and can be wonderfully complemented with a magnificent wreath of flowers. For a better hold, you can tie them with ribbons or bows at the back of your head. Half-round wreaths of flowers, which are attached with hair clips, are also a great alternative and result in a fairytale bridal look. For brides who want to wear a veil, beautiful floral wreaths are the perfect complement. The jewelry holds the veil in place and gives the hairstyle that certain something.

Flowers in the hair: We love these wedding hairstyles

Flower decorations even make a classic ponytail look more elegant

Flowers in the hair give the updo a romantic look

Elegant wedding hairstyles with floral decorations

Spice up open hair with flowers

Or why not use the flowers as a scrunchie?

The flower wreath is the classic among bridal hairstyles

Even a single flower makes a modern statement

Open bridal hairstyles with flowers in the hair

Flowers in the hair go very well with the boho style

Half-open hairstyles with floral decorations for a princess look

