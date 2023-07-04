Piquetero camp: the protesters took over a Social Development annex and burned tires

The camp carried out by the social movements this Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development on Avenida 9 de Julio culminated in drastic measures of force and riots that included the seizure of the annex to the social portfolio building, at Bernardo de Irigoyen 272, as well as the tire burning on public roads. “We don’t see each other in here until we get an answer”threatened the leaders of the Piquetera Unit.

Through a communiqué, the piquetero leaders demonstrated against the “unsuccessful meetings and thousands of emptied and unstocked canteens” and they denounced that the authorities of the national government did not provide “any answer or any explanation of why they have emptied the soup kitchens.”

With criticism focused on the figure of Victoria Tolosa Paz and Sergio Massa, from the Piquetera Unit they denounced that given the alleged inaction of the Social Development portfolio, the leaders of social organizations They will remain in the Ministry “without time limit”at the same time that they threatened with the possibility of spending the night in the facilities until they receive a solution for “hundreds of thousands of people who do not have a plate of food to put on the table.”

In the framework of the protests carried out in demand of increases in the social plans, a new chaotic day was lived in the Buenos Aires traffic.

The protest was from the groups that make up Picket Unitwhose protesters burned tires on the main artery of the City to prevent the passage of vehicles, criticizing the Government for alleged diversions of food destined for soup kitchens.

The main focus of the mobilization was in the City of Buenos Aires, where the protesters arrived after 10 o’clock from Plaza Alsina, in the Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires.

In the midst of the total blockade of Avenida 9 de Julio, the protesters carried banners with slogans such as “Tolosa and Massa = Hunger” and “Stop using food for your political campaigns.”

After 7:00 p.m., they began to set up the tents to spend the night in front of the headquarters of the social portfolio at a time when a rain was unleashed on the City of Buenos Aires and some of the protesters were secluded under the roofs of the Metrobús lanes to march. avoid getting wet.

For his part, the UP leader, Eduardo Belliboni, together with a group of protesters, settled in the annex sector of the Social Development headquarters and warned that they were not going to move from there until they had “an answer” from the authorities. of the Ministry to their demands.

“The Piquetero Unit remains inside the Ministry of Development attached to Bernardo de Irigoyen 272,” they reported on social networks, along with a photo of Belliboni and his companions waving a UP flag inside the facilities of the portfolio led by Victoria Tolosa Paz.

“After several unsuccessful meetings and thousands of emptied and unstocked dining rooms for four and up to five months, we find that the officials who attended the meeting of the massive mobilization throughout the country and who have just met with the unit do not bring any response or any explanation of why they have emptied the soup kitchens,” denounced the group in a statement.

The day included a total of 87 roadblocks on different routes in the country: the pickets affect Buenos Aires cities such as Mar del Plata, Bahía Blanca, San Nicolás, as well as provinces such as Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Jujuy, Mendoza and Misiones, among others.

The national protest had been announced last Friday at a press conference at the Obelisk in which representatives of the Polo Obrero and the Left Front (FIT) participated together with Mercedes “Mecha” Martínez, from the Coordinadora de Unidad Barrial Movimiento Teresa group. Rodriguez (MTR); Mónica Sulle, from the Socialist Movement of Workers (MST); and Cristina Mena, from the MTR, among others.

Developing…

CA / GI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

