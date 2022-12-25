The box office performance of the annual sci-fi epic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” continues to increase. Recently, the global box office has exceeded $600 million. Rotten Tomatoes’ rating is currently 79%. If there is a chance, the box office will exceed $2 billion in the future. It is expected to launch the planned next two sequels, and director James Cameron revealed in an exclusive interview recently that he would shoot the third and fourth episodes of “Avatar” in order to avoid the problem of aging actors.

In the past, it was pointed out that the “Avatar” series of films planned to launch five parts. James Cameron has made a grand and clear plan for the third and fourth episodes. “Deliberately left many questions unanswered, which can be regarded as a foreshadowing for future sequels, and he has also preemptively filmed episodes 3 and 4 to avoid aging actors.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” includes many child characters, including Tuk, played by Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who joined the crew at the age of 7 and Spider, played by Jack Champion, who is now 13, and Spider, who joined the crew at 12 , is now 18 years of age. Due to the age of the characters, it is necessary to shoot many scenes of the young characters at one time, so as to avoid the gap between the age of the characters and the age of the actors in the future. Especially in the future sequels, these characters will continue to appear, and many new clans will continue to be added in the future. And characters, it is understood that the third episode is almost finished shooting, and the initial cut is about 9 hours long.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is currently in theaters. Interested readers can click here to watch the full interview.