Maria De Filippi announced the elimination of the April 1 episode of Amici: Samu, who lost in the final run-off against Wax, has to leave the Serale.

Find is the eliminated of Amici in the April 1 episode. The dancer lost to bfinal housing against Wax and had to leave the program like this. To communicate the final verdict was Maria De Filippi in the house. This week, for the first time, there was only one out.

Amici 22, the three heats of the April 1st episode

The first heat was won by the Zerbi-Celentano team, who decided to send three students of the Todarisa team, namely Federica, Wax and Alessio, to risk elimination. Of the three of them, Wax went to the final ballot.

The second heat was also won by Zerbi-Celentano. This time the two professors sent three students from Emanuel Lo and Lorella Cuccarini’s team to the final ballot: Samu, Maddalena and Angelina. After their respective performances, Samu was not saved.

The last heat instead saw Aaron, Isobel and Ramon, three students of the Zerbi-Celentano team, at risk of elimination. Ramon ended up in the final ballot with Wax and Samu, but was then saved.

Maria De Filippi’s words to Samu and Wax before the elimination

As usual, it is Maria De Filippi who communicates the elimination of the episode. Before doing so, she spoke to both at-risk contestants, Wax and Samu. The first recounted his journey and how he felt in recent months:

I don’t see a bad thing coming out, not at all. In here I feel like I’ve given everything I have, the world outside doesn’t stop. I think something has added to me, the things that weren’t right now I handle them better. I will miss being heard, I will miss when you talk to me.

Samu, with eyes shining with emotion, confided to Maria De Filippi:

I am grateful to be here, I have no regrets. I have opened my heart to the people I wanted to open it to, I have grown a lot, I have learned many things. I will continue to follow my dreams.

Samu eliminated by Amici: “I learned from everyone”

Reunited with the rest of their classmates, the two students discovered the name of the eliminated player. “Samu will live“, said the presenter. The dancer thanked everyone: