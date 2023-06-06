The music that heals (06/06/2023)

Jazz, pop, folk and rock doesn’t count, all music can help patients, volunteers and healthcare professionals manage stress, promote mental well-being and strengthen bonds. For this reason, the music review starts again in presence and open to all for free Notes on a hot roof, tonight at 6pm on the terrace of the national cancer institute in Milan in Via Venezian. And the panoramic view adds to the enjoyment of the experience. Many artists who have once again decided to give patients, family members and healthcare personnel a moment of relaxation and well-being, an objective that is at the origin of the initiative born in 2016 thanks to the idea of ​​a radiologist from the institute and a journalist, David Scaramuzza e Paul Colonelboth musicians, and the commitment of the communications manager Paul Chickens and the research physician Stefano Signoroni, who has performed in past editions and will perform again this time. During the pandemic, the concerts had been streamed on Facebook and made available on the institution’s YouTube channel.

The program includes four meetings, every Tuesday in June, at 7 pm. It starts today with Riky Anelli and the Barrels (on June 6), Colonna Jazz Quintet (on June 13), Stefano Signoroni & The MC Band (on June 20), Semifinale Special Stage Lombardia (on June 27).

The Institute’s attention to people. «The therapeutic path is not made up only of diagnosis, medical treatment and health care: it is important that patients and their caregivers feel welcomed by the structure, also finding moments of well-being and serenity inside the hospital: in this sense, music is certainly an important vehicle of positive messages and a fundamental human resource that plays a particular role and is capable of generating deep emotions,” he adds Carlo Nicora, director general of Int.

Everyone’s commitment. «For us it is now a traditional appointment, which on the one hand cements the already excellent relations of the Institute with the realities of the third sector in the Milan area, on the other it testifies to our commitment to offer a moment of leisure and relaxation to our clients and their caregivers» he underlines Marco Votta, President of the National Cancer Institute of Milan «A heartfelt thanks goes, as always, to the people who worked once again this year to make the initiative possible, starting with our partner Good workshops. I don’t want to forget finally the international health personnel for the dedication shown in the care of cancer patients in very difficult years”.