the names of those arrested and the activities involved

The mafia family of the Santa Rosalia Village in Palermo, which falls within Pagliarelli’s district, has been wiped out. Tonight, 220 soldiers of the financial police carried out 33 precautionary measures signed by the investigating judge Walter Turturici at the request of the deputy prosecutors Federica La Chioma, Francesca Mazzocco, Dario Scaletta (now a member of the CSM) coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of the DDA Marzia Sabella and the chief prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia.

Twenty-five suspects were placed in pre-trial detention in prison, one under house arrest and for seven the disqualification measure of the prohibition to exercise entrepreneurial activities was triggered.

In jail

Salvatore Sorrentino

Vincenzo Sorrentino

Leonard Marino

Andrew Ferrante

John Cancemi

Alessandro Micelli

Peter May

Maurice Sanfilippo

Roberto Barbera

Morris Morgan Cardinale

Paolo Maniscalco

Francesco Maniscalco

Silvestre Blacksmith

Federico Manno

Rosario Manno

Rosaria Leale

Christian Tomasino

Giampiero Giannotta

Gaetano Sorrentino

Luigi Abbate (25 years old)

Luigi Abbate (28 years old)

Gianluca Bruno

Vincent Adelfio

Andrew Nicholas

Vincent Sparla

At home

Simone Fiorentino

Preventive seizure of assets for these activities:

The little bar in via Salvatore Pelligra

Briatore Cafè in via Enrico Toti

Fruit and vegetables in via Andrea Cesalpino and via Ameglio

Rosario Manno sole proprietorship (construction site activity)

Sole proprietorship of Nicolò Fiorentino (freight transport activity)

Man Service (freight transport activity)

