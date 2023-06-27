Home » the names of those arrested and the activities involved
the names of those arrested and the activities involved

The mafia family of the Santa Rosalia Village in Palermo, which falls within Pagliarelli’s district, has been wiped out. Tonight, 220 soldiers of the financial police carried out 33 precautionary measures signed by the investigating judge Walter Turturici at the request of the deputy prosecutors Federica La Chioma, Francesca Mazzocco, Dario Scaletta (now a member of the CSM) coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of the DDA Marzia Sabella and the chief prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia.

The Village clan dismantled: 25 people in prison

Twenty-five suspects were placed in pre-trial detention in prison, one under house arrest and for seven the disqualification measure of the prohibition to exercise entrepreneurial activities was triggered.

In jail

Salvatore Sorrentino
Vincenzo Sorrentino
Leonard Marino
Andrew Ferrante
John Cancemi
Alessandro Micelli
Peter May
Maurice Sanfilippo
Roberto Barbera
Morris Morgan Cardinale
Paolo Maniscalco
Francesco Maniscalco
Silvestre Blacksmith
Federico Manno
Rosario Manno
Rosaria Leale
Christian Tomasino
Giampiero Giannotta
Gaetano Sorrentino
Luigi Abbate (25 years old)
Luigi Abbate (28 years old)
Gianluca Bruno
Vincent Adelfio
Andrew Nicholas
Vincent Sparla

At home

Simone Fiorentino

Preventive seizure of assets for these activities:

The little bar in via Salvatore Pelligra
Briatore Cafè in via Enrico Toti
Fruit and vegetables in via Andrea Cesalpino and via Ameglio
Rosario Manno sole proprietorship (construction site activity)
Sole proprietorship of Nicolò Fiorentino (freight transport activity)
Man Service (freight transport activity)

