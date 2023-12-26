The Negative Impact of Complaining on the Brain and Overall Health

Complaining, complaining and getting angry all the time can have a negative effect on the brain and overall health, according to neuroscience experts. Although many people are concerned about their emotional well-being and understand the importance of good mental health for overall health, complaining is a daily habit that is often overlooked but has considerable consequences for mental and brain health.

Stanford University researchers found that exposing oneself to complaints for 30 minutes a day can physically damage the brain, affecting neurons in the hippocampus, which is essential for problem solving and cognitive functioning. This exposure also reduces the hippocampus, leading to reduced clarity, attention, and problem-solving ability.

Dr. Travis Bradberry, in his book How Complaining Rewires Your Brain for Negativity, stated that complaining not only expresses negativity, but it also rewires the brain to make future complaints arise more easily. He warned that this negative behavior pattern alters others’ perception of oneself.

When a person complains, their body interprets the situation as an emergency, leading to the release of stress hormone cortisol. Neurologist Lucia Zavala explained that this state of alertness leads to the brain remodelling its neurons and dendrites, which is known as neuroplasticity.

Neurologist Alejandro Andersson of the Buenos Aires Neurology Institute pointed out three main reasons why complaining can have a negative effect on the brain and overall health. It affects brain chemistry by releasing stress hormones, reinforces negative patterns in the brain, and interferes with problem solving.

Despite the temptation to relieve stress by complaining, the long-term impact of complaining can be harmful, similar to habits like smoking or eating fast food. Changes in gene activity caused by an unhealthy lifestyle may not be completely reversible. However, research from the University of California suggests that cultivating an attitude of gratitude can improve mood, energy, and reduce anxiety by lowering cortisol levels.

In his book Three Simple Steps: A Map to Success in Business and Life, Trevor Blake describes how brain activity is influenced by various stimuli, including complaints. He suggests three strategies to defend against negativity, including taking distance from negative situations, confronting the complainer and providing yourself with mental shields, such as imagining yourself in a quiet place, to block the negative effects of complaints.

