The National Service Card is coming in these days to replace the expiring one. Who is receiving what is better known as ” the health card”Immediately realizes that something is missing: the new card it does not have a microchip which allows the management of their practices (health and not only).
The novelty is due the lack, on the market, of the components to make the chip. Thus, on 1 June, the issuance of the Health Card in a “simplified” version was authorized.

THE NEW CARD IS VALID AS A TAX CODE AND EUROPEAN MEDICAL ASSISTANCE CARD

The new Health Cards without microchips, therefore, will continue to have the validity of the Tax Code and the European Health Assistance Card, but will not have the functionality of the National Service Card (online identification and authentication and advanced electronic signature in relations with Public administrations).

health insurance card

THE OLD CARD CAN BE USED UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2023

To allow citizens to continue using digital services on the institutional portals of the Public Administration for which access is provided through this function, it will be possible use your old TS-CNS with microchip until 31 December 2023, even if it shows on the front a validity date that has already expired.

THE LIFE OF THE OLD CARD MUST BE EXTENDED BEFORE IT EXPIRES

Those who want to continue using the old CNS to access public administration services must therefore keep it, rHowever, remembering before the deadline to extend the duration of the authentication certificate until 31.12.2023through a software that will be published on the portal of the Health Card System managed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (query WHO). To extend the validity of the previous TS-CNS it is essential to be in possession of the PIN code.

