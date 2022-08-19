Palermo judge Giuseppe Tango accepted the urgent appeal presented by a rider, Dario Distaso, assisted by the lawyers of Nidil Cgil Giorgia Lo Monaco, Matilde Bidetti, Carlo De Marchis Gomez, for working conditions during the summer period, which for the rider translates into long hours on a bike or motorbike exposed to the sun to make home deliveries. This was announced by the CGIL.

“The order, arising from the same needs and requests made with the appeal won last August 3 by a rider from Palermo from Glovo, or the supply of safety devices to deal with high temperatures, records important elements of novelty compared to the ordinance with which the Palermo judge Elvira Majolino had ordered the supply of water, a solution of mineral salts and sun protection “, continues the note.

The important new element is represented by the sentence for Uber-Eats to carry out “a specific assessment of the risk from exposure to heat waves, and the consequent measures necessary for the protection of the rider’s safety, and the prevention of occupational risks to which the messenger cycles are exposed “, continues the union.

“This means that the scope of the provision, once the company’s risk assessment document has been modified, would be wide: it would invest the entire fleet of couriers of the American delivery giant – declared Andrea Gattuso, general secretary Nidil Cgil Palermo and Fabio Pace of Nidil and Filt Cgil Palermo – In addition to this, the judge obliges Uber to carry out training on the safety of the rider, on the risks related to the delivery activity involving physical efforts with prolonged exposure to heat waves and sunlight “.