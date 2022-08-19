Home News Palermo, judge accepts the appeal of a rider: “Safety devices against the heat”
News

Palermo, judge accepts the appeal of a rider: “Safety devices against the heat”

by admin
Palermo, judge accepts the appeal of a rider: “Safety devices against the heat”

Palermo judge Giuseppe Tango accepted the urgent appeal presented by a rider, Dario Distaso, assisted by the lawyers of Nidil Cgil Giorgia Lo Monaco, Matilde Bidetti, Carlo De Marchis Gomez, for working conditions during the summer period, which for the rider translates into long hours on a bike or motorbike exposed to the sun to make home deliveries. This was announced by the CGIL.

“The order, arising from the same needs and requests made with the appeal won last August 3 by a rider from Palermo from Glovo, or the supply of safety devices to deal with high temperatures, records important elements of novelty compared to the ordinance with which the Palermo judge Elvira Majolino had ordered the supply of water, a solution of mineral salts and sun protection “, continues the note.

The important new element is represented by the sentence for Uber-Eats to carry out “a specific assessment of the risk from exposure to heat waves, and the consequent measures necessary for the protection of the rider’s safety, and the prevention of occupational risks to which the messenger cycles are exposed “, continues the union.

“This means that the scope of the provision, once the company’s risk assessment document has been modified, would be wide: it would invest the entire fleet of couriers of the American delivery giant – declared Andrea Gattuso, general secretary Nidil Cgil Palermo and Fabio Pace of Nidil and Filt Cgil Palermo – In addition to this, the judge obliges Uber to carry out training on the safety of the rider, on the risks related to the delivery activity involving physical efforts with prolonged exposure to heat waves and sunlight “.

See also  Canale d'Agordo, little Elisa and Sofia receive a letter from Queen Elizabeth: "Thank you for your words of condolence"

You may also like

Shanghai On August 18, 2022, there were no...

Briatore vents on social networks after the damage...

In these three companies, Xi Jinping stressed the...

The disappearance of De Col, Belluno in mourning

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Coronavirus, in Italy 24,691 new cases and 124...

The Spanish left divided on menstrual leave –...

To save Italian museums, 4,000 new hires are...

Wang Yi announced that the CCP has forgiven...

Jova Beach Party suspended in Vasto, sand storm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy