Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Development Team Interview ) was ported to the PC, and the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was officially invited to participate in the development team’s visit earlier to gain an in-depth understanding of the features of this PC ported version.



The PC version development team is difficult to visit because there are too many variables

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” was launched on PS4 in 2018, and later launched a PS5 version (Remastered) with upgraded graphics, and this PC port version is also responsible for the Remastered version. Jurjen Katsman, founder and development director of Nixxes Software, who is responsible for the porting work, and Mike Fitzgerald, director of core technology at Insomniac Games, accepted an online interview with the media earlier to share development-related bits and pieces.

The two shared that a major challenge in porting to the PC version is that the specifications of the PC are not uniform. Unlike the PS5 console with a single specification, the team needs to follow different screen ratios, such as 21:9, 32:9 or even 48:9. Test game performance and performance. The general play scene is not too difficult to handle, and the system can adapt the proportions by itself; but “Marvel’s Spider-Man” is a game with a heavy sense of cinema and a lot of cutscenes animations, and these animations were not produced when they were produced. Considering aspect ratios other than the presets, additional testing and adjustments are required in this regard.

The team also stated that it was a proud part of this porting that the performance screen was two or three times wider than the home console version. The picture is a 32:9 screenshot.

In addition to supporting various ratios, the PC version also supports the ray tracing function, which is also quite a test. After all, the PS5 specifications are unified, and you can directly control the hardware on the PS5 to support ray tracing; on the PC, you must use different APIs. Controlling hardware with different architecture specifications may be fine on this computer, but not on another computer. The production team has also extensively adjusted and tested various input devices. The game was originally designed based on the controller. Of course, a lot of efforts have been made to port the most mainstream keyboard and mouse on the PC, and a lot of tests have also been carried out to ensure the game’s performance. operating experience.

However, although the porting work is not easy, the team also stated that the main reason for launching the PC version is to allow more players to access the game, and a major feature of the PC version is that there are many combinations and changes, players can use the keyboard and mouse to play the game. Play, either with DualSense, or with other controls supported by Steam or Windows. If players have an ultra-wide screen, or combine two or three monitors into an ultra-wide screen, they can have a different experience from the PS5 version.

In addition, the PC version has been certified by Steam Deck, and players who have pre-ordered Steam Deck will be able to try out the effect after the host gets their hands in the future. When asked about VR, the team mentioned that because this game has many high-speed moving scenes swinging between high-rise buildings, it is easy to cause dizziness when using VR, and there is no plan to add support for VR to the game at present.

