the new project of the Veronesi Foundation to prevent cancer – breaking latest news

On May 31, the annual ceremony dedicated to funding for scientific research by the Foundation: «Case of cancer on the rise, we need to invest in prevention. One out of three cancers can be prevented with correct lifestyles»

Experts predicted it some time ago: in the face of the general aging of the population throughout the world, and in particular in Italy, cancers are set to increase exponentially. The most recent estimates confirm this: one in three Italians will get cancer in his lifetime and new cases in our country are growing. In 2022, almost any were registered 400mila. “Over the years, on the one hand, the damage to the DNA accumulates which favors the formation of cancerous masses, on the other, the body’s ability to repair cells is impaired – he recalls Paul Veronesipresident of Umberto Veronesi Foundation, engaged since its inception in 2003, on the front of prevention and support for scientific research -. Here because the danger of getting sick increases with age, but each of us can do a lot to limit the risk: a daily “cure” based on good golden rules, easy and at no cost. That is to say follow a healthy diet, exercise regularly, combat overweight and obesity, do not smoke and limit alcohol intake».

The UMBERTO Project It has now been amply demonstrated by numerous studies, globally, that over a third of tumors would not develop in the face of correct lifestyles. Specialists have been repeating it for years, but the message is struggling to transform into a concrete commitment. Indeed, bad habits in our country are increasingly widespread: 33% of adults are overweight, 10% obese, 24% smoke, a third are sedentary. And the statistics are alarming for children and adolescents as well. It arises from these premises the UMBERTO Projectdeveloped by the Veronesi Foundation (which supports it with over one million euros in five years) e IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli. "Faced with this situation, it is essential to invest resources not only to improve cancer therapies and diagnoses, but also to prevent its onset – underlines Paolo Veronesi -. It is urgent to study and enhance the role of lifestyles, especially as regards eating habits. Fondazione Veronesi celebrates its first 20 years, we have always supported the work of the most brilliant researchers who are committed both in terms of innovative treatments in oncologyboth in the field of nutrigenomica and of prevention». Nutrigenomics is the science that studies the relationship between genetic heritage and food, how the molecules we introduce with the diet influence our genes and therefore our health, both positively and negatively.

Nutrigenomics and prevention «Nutrigenomics goes hand in hand with prevention, especially of chronic cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and cancer diseasesresponsible for three quarters of deaths in developed countries – he explains Marialaura Bonaccio, epidemiologist at IRCCS Neuromed and coordinator of the UMBERTO project —. A correct lifestyle is the first weapon available to everyone to fight most diseases and the goal we set ourselves is to understand how “good habits” (especially food) can really influence our long-term risk of developing cancer, in particular the breast, colorectal and prostate, the most common». Specifically, the project makes use of an IT platform, a biobank and a database to explore the relationship between nutrition and cancer, with a focus on Mediterranean diet, the undisputed model of healthy and balanced nutrition. So much so that it was already recognized in 2010 as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity precisely because of its indisputable beneficial qualities. “Almost everything we know about diet and cancer comes from extensive international epidemiological studies – concludes Bonaccio -, the novelty of UMBERTO is that instead it is based exclusively on the Italian population and, specifically, on the database of the Moli-sani studio (active for over 20 years and continuously updated) which contains clinical and behavioral information of over 25,000 citizens of Molise. UMBERTO is one of the very first studies on nutrition and cancer risk based on a Mediterranean population».

The annual event: the award ceremony Wednesday 31 May at 11, at the University of Milanthe annual Umberto Veronesi Foundation ceremony dedicated to funding scientific research will be held with the awarding of 160 Italian and foreign doctors and researchers. They intervene among others Franco Locatelli and Pier Giuseppe Pelicci, authoritative experts in cutting-edge scientific research. For the year 2023 there are 141 research grants for post-doctoral scientists and 19 training and specialization grants. To this number is added the support for European School of Molecular Medicine, a higher education institution in the biomedical field that welcomes 173 doctoral students, the funding of 16 research projects, 2 international projects, 4 treatment protocols in pediatric oncology and 2 international research and treatment platforms. The three winners of the sixth edition of the Fondazione Umberto Veronesi Award were also awarded: Tommaso Colangelo, Maria Grazia Filippone and Francesco Antonica. On the Foundation websitethe complete list of funded researchers and projects.