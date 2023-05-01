The new Roche tenders for clinical research and services in multiple sclerosis are underway

The fourth edition of the Roche tenders has started: the first dedicated to clinical research in support of Data Managers and Research Nurses, the second for services in support of innovative solutions for people with multiple sclerosis. Applications are open on the roche.it website until 15 September 2023. AISM, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, collaborates alongside Roche.

“The Agenda for multiple sclerosis and related pathologies 2025 that AISM has defined highlights the need for a single ecosystem between research and treatment, between research and health” he said Mario Alberto Battaglia, AISM General Manager and FISM President. «We work together for a world free from multiple sclerosis, for a full inclusion and quality of life of patients. Together we innovate services and conduct research that changes the reality of the disease».

The winners of the third edition of the Roche tenders have been awarded

At the same time as the presentation of the new tenders the winners of the third edition were awarded: ten data managers and research nurses who will be able to manage unsponsored clinical research activities at public or private bodies for twelve months, thus having the opportunity to consolidate their skills and improve the quality of research for the benefit of patients. Twelve winners of the multiple sclerosis tender for the implementation of innovative projects whose primary purpose is to fill the needs of the Italian multiple sclerosis centers by making improvements, in terms of structures, means and resources of the patients’ diagnostic-therapeutic path.

To always ensure maximum transparency in the interaction and collaboration with hospitals and research institutions, Roche Italia has entrusted the selection and evaluation of the candidates for the clinical research call to the GIMBE Foundation. «The candidate projects were evaluated taking into consideration two parameters. The first (90% of the score) is the quality of the project, defined by the relevance of the research question, the methodological rigor and the potential impact on the health and sustainability of the National Health Service. The second (10% of the score) is the scientific activity of the institution based on the impact of the scientific publications produced by its researchers” he said Nino CartabellottaPresident GIMBE Foundation.