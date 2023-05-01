Watching the Partizan Real match at Kalemegdan | Sports

Partizan believes that they would “fill” two Arenas for the third match against Real Madrid, so they invite the fans to watch the game together at Kalemegdan.

Source: MN PRESS

Tickets for the third match of the play-off series between Partizan and Real Madrid “sold out” in an hour and it is clear that the black and white will have a huge support in the Belgrade Arena (Tuesday, 20:30), but not only there… Partizan has designed an action for all the fans who didn’t manage to get a ticket, so they will broadcast of the match will be organized on Kalemegdan.

“Arena, Kalemegdan, all of Belgrade, all of Serbia… Everything is black and white! We invite you to a black and white evening – let it thunder from all sides!“, reads Partizan’s announcement, which delighted the fans.

Partizan also noted that they will the broadcast will be on a huge screen and that everything starts at 6:30 p.m, so all fans who want to watch together and cheer for the black and whites in the first “match ball” for the final four, have to come to Kalemegdan early because crowds are expected. Let us remind you that last Sunday, Partizan made two “breaks” on the road and leads against Real Madrid 2:0, and one more victory is enough for them to qualify for Kaunas.