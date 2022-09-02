The quarantine for Covid positives ends after five days, in the event of a negative swab and provided that it has been without symptoms for at least two days, and no longer after seven days. In the event of persistent positivity, however, the isolation can still be interrupted at the end of the fourteenth day, instead of the current twenty-one. This is foreseen by a new circular from the Ministry of Health entitled “Update of case management methods and close contacts in the event of Covid-19”.

The new quarantine rules

The document states that “people who have tested positive in a molecular or antigenic diagnostic test for Sars-CoV-2 are subjected to the measurement of isolation, in the following ways. For cases that have always been asymptomatic or were first symptomatic but have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, the isolation may end after 5 days, provided that a negative antigenic or molecular test is performed at the end of the isolation period. In case of persistent positivity, the ‘isolation at the end of the 14th day from the first positive swab, regardless of the test. For close contacts in case of Sars-CoV-2 infection, the indications contained in circular no. 2022 “New ways of managing cases and close contacts in Covid-19 cases”.

The circular, signed by the director of prevention of the ministry of health, Gianni Rezza, was issued “as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency and the opinion issued by the Higher Health Council on 24 August”, reads. The ministry, again according to what is expressed in the document, assessed the global spread of the new Omicron variant B.1.1.529 and considered the current evolution of the clinical picture of Covid, updated the indications on case management and on the methods of isolation. .

Source: Today.it