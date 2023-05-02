The new Scientific Committee of the Cesalpino Foundation is active as of today: Raffaele Scala confirmed as Director

Arezzo, 2 May 2023 – This morning the new Scientific Committee of the Andrea Cesalpino Foundation officially took office. A crackling start with a lot of energy brought to the assembly by both reconfirmed and newly appointed professionals, with concrete projects all aimed at the sole objective of improving the quality of services offered to citizens. Like a football team, the committee is made up of 11 players and a coach: it will be dr. Raffele Scala (Director of Pneumology) who was confirmed for a new three-year period in the role of director of the Committee.

The members are Dr. Filippo Annino (San Donato Urology, expert in robotic intervention techniques); Dr. Simona Borghesi Director of Radiotherapy, Dr. Fabiola Del Santo Director of Hospital Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Leonardo Ercolini Director of Vascular Surgery, Dr. Letizia Magi Director of UOSD Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care, Dr. Rino Migliacci Director Internal Medicine at Fratta, Dr. Carlo Milandri Director of Medical Oncology, Dr. Alessandro Pancrazzi of the Clinical Chemical Analysis Laboratory, Dr. Maurizio Pieroni of Cardiology and Utic, Dr. Marco Rossi Director of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy and Dr. Alessia Scatena Director of Diabetology.

Clinical research contributes substantially to the qualification of the San Donato Hospital, with the inclusion of young graduates alongside existing professionals, to develop and apply new generation targeted treatments. It has been like this for almost 20 years thanks to the activity of the Andrea Cesalpino Foundation, with an investment of over three million euros it has offered its contribution through scholarships, research contracts, masters and exchanges of professional experience with national and foreign institutions establishing forms of collaboration with universities, public and private health structures and all other bodies operating in the health and scientific research sector.

There are almost a hundred research projects that have obtained the approval of the health authorities, some of which are still ongoing.

Greeting the new Committee, the President of the Paola Butali Foundation also recalled the other activities: “Pride for the Heart project – she said – active since 2010, which has seen the installation in the provincial territory of over a thousand AEDs (defibrillators) and the training of 25,000 lay rescuers (not healthcare personnel), trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and in the use of semi-automatic defibrillators. A project conceived by Cardiology and by the 118, which has allowed an increase in survival in patients in cardiac arrest from 5% to 30%, officially recognizing that the Arezzo area is the first in Italy to be “cardiologically protected”.

Then training, information and communication: three complementary paths to improve citizens’ knowledge and the ability to improve their own health standards. “The Foundation – underlined Scala – is with other important partners in the “Giona” project, which involves high schools. But on the communication front we will start widespread dissemination processes also with the help of traditional information media and social networks, to reach young people above all in this case”

After the almost three-year stop due to Covid, the “I care about and invest in health” project is starting again. It is a project dedicated to oncological and cardiovascular prevention. To combat oncological and cardiovascular diseases which are on the increase, it is necessary to invest in primary prevention, promoting the adoption of correct lifestyles. With the “Mi sto a cuore” project, the Foundation operates in the field of local communication for campaigns aimed at adherence to screenings, vaccination against the papilloma virus, alcohol and smoking abuse, physical activity and nutrition.