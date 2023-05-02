Heat turnaround SH: Two billion euros guarantees for municipal utilities | > – News

Status: 05/02/2023 2:20 p.m How can Schleswig-Holstein achieve the goal of climate neutrality in the area of ​​heat supply? To this end, the state government of Schleswig-Holstein met with representatives of various associations for a top-level discussion today.

At a summit meeting on the topic of heat transition, the Schleswig-Holstein state government promised financial support to the municipal utilities on Tuesday. According to Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU), the expansion and new construction of municipal heating networks plays a central role in the goal of becoming the first climate-neutral industrial country. The public utilities put the corresponding investment volume at around six billion euros.

Daniel Günther also sees the state as responsible for financing: “That’s why we have promised that we, as the state government, are now working on providing a guarantee framework of up to two billion euros. This must be secured in a supplementary budget.”

SPD welcomes plans and warns

The SPD in Schleswig-Holstein is also relying on municipal heating networks for the future of heat supply – instead of individual heat pumps. “In the vast majority of towns and communities, a heat network is the cheapest and most socially just form of heat supply,” says the parliamentary group. In the run-up to today’s summit meeting, she submitted an application demanding that the state secure the construction of such networks with guarantees of up to two billion euros for municipal and municipal utilities and cooperative operators. According to opposition leader Thomas Losse-Müller (SPD), the current plans lack solutions for many small communities that do not have municipal utilities.

Goldschmidt: “Heat transition is a Herculean task”

In addition to Finance Minister Monika Heinold (Greens) and Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU), Energy Minister Tobias Goldschmidt was also present at the summit meeting. The Green politician emphasized: “The heat transition is a Herculean task that we have to master on the way to becoming a climate-neutral industrial country by 2040.” Because little has happened in this area at the federal level for a long time, a new start in greenhouse gas reductions will be necessary in the coming years, the minister continued.

Sabine Sütterlin-Waack praised the intensive exchange with the representatives from the municipalities and warned that “we are facing major challenges in the area of ​​energy and heating transition and that we have to proceed transparently and comprehensibly.” According to the building minister, it is particularly important not to overwhelm anyone: “We will only achieve our important goals if we also have a high level of acceptance among the general public and understand that the energy and heat transition will ultimately be a win for everyone. “

Günther satisfied with the result

The Prime Minister drew a positive conclusion after the top-level meeting: “These were constructive and, above all, solution-oriented discussions today. He emphasized the central role of the actors at the municipal level for the success of the heat transition: “The key lies in the municipalities. They know the local conditions very well and know best what solutions are needed on site. As a state, we want to enable our cities and communities to implement the heat transition locally with and in the interests of the people.

“With the Ukraine emergency loan, we provided state funds totaling 75 million euros last year,” adds Günther’s deputy Monika Heinold. This has already sent a clear signal for the support of the municipalities, the Greens politician continued.

Representatives from the municipal state associations, the association of municipal companies, the energy and water industry, the housing industry, the consumer advice center as well as municipal utilities and network operators were present at the talks.

