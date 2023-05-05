Heat pumps: 80 percent funding? Greens want “even more social” heating transition

DThe heating transition planned for Germany next year will be expensive. Apparently more and more actors in the federal government and in the Bundestag are becoming aware of this. The co-leader of the Greens parliamentary group, Katharina Dröge, is now demanding extra funding of up to 80 percent of the costs of switching from gas and oil heating to heat pumps.

“Everyone should be able to participate in the heat transition. We have to put them in a position to do this and significantly expand financial support, especially for low earners, and stagger it socially,” said Dröge.

The Greens’ proposal goes well beyond that of the federal government.