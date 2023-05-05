Home » TSE begins registration of independent candidates for 2024 elections
TSE begins registration of independent candidates for 2024 elections

by admin
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) opened on Friday the process of registering candidates for independent deputies to aspire to a seat in the Legislative Assembly that would be installed after the February 2024 elections.

Applications may be submitted until September 5, 2023 as provided by the TSE.

For the next elections, Salvadorans residing abroad will be able to opt for a seat in the legislative body.

The president magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Dora de Barahona, reported that the receipt of applications, which must be authorized by the highest electoral authority, is considered initiated.

“It is a real challenge for the applicants because without the help of a party they will have to form a support group and collect signatures in an amount proportional to the number of inhabitants of the place where they plan to apply,” he said.

The norm may be replaced by the formation of a support group of at least 10 people who attest to the registration through a notarial deed, present the necessary books for the collection of support, collect the signatures and complete the verification process. of rubrics with the Directorate of the Electoral Registry.

The number of signatures that each independent candidate must present depends on the number of inhabitants of the constituency for which they want to run.

The law establishes that in places with 300,000 voters, they must collect six thousand signatures, from 600,000 to 900,000 voters, 10,000 and, for places with more than 900,000 voters, 12,000 certificates are required.

