A record recovery, impetuous. It is that of the Hti Group, a South Tyrolean multinational and world leader in cableway installations. In 2022, revenues slightly exceeded 1.3 billion euros against the 890 million of the previous year. A double-digit growth of around 50% while the goal had already been exceeded in 2018 and 2019. Today the Hti Group deploys a series of companies which, starting from the historical matrix linked to the ski lifts (Leitner, Poma, Bartholet and Agudio) and of snow groomers (Prinoth) today has diversified and includes tracked vehicles and vegetation management (Jarraff), programmed snowmaking and dust abatement systems (Demaclenko and Wlp), wind energy (Leitwind), digitized management of ski areas ski resorts (Skadii) and a few months ago also hydroelectric after the acquisition of Troyer (hydroelectric plants).

An integrated portfolio of companies that has pushed turnover to 1.3 billion while the group has 20 production plants, 84 branches and 144 service points of sale while the total number of employees is close to 4,300. The recovery in turnover also feeds investments in research and development, which cross the threshold of 35 million, never so high in the past, and those in capital goods, which reach 28 million. The recipe for this growth is explained by Anton Seeber, president of the Group since 2016: «The result achieved is in line with the mission that animates our daily actions: sustainable growth of our group. And to guarantee it for years now we have been moving along a path that is characterized by values ​​such as innovation, diversification, internationalization and sustainability, being able to rely on exceptional collaborators”.