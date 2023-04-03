Donald Trump has arrived at his Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, where he will spend the night before tomorrow’s hearing in which he will be formalized in charges related to the story of porn star Stormy Daniels. The area is armored by the police and flown over by a couple of helicopters. No fans of the former president for now, just onlookers and journalists.

He will participate tomorrow in the historic hearing in which he will come indicted in case of porn star Stormy Danielsthe first former US president to come under criminal investigation.

Trump’s lawyers gave Judge Juan Merchan their opinion opposition to cameras in the courtroom of Manhattan. CNN reports. The judge also heard the prosecutor’s office on the matter and will now have to announce his decision. In a letter to the judge, the former president’s lawyers explained that “the cameras in the courtroom they would create a circus atmospherewould pose security concerns and would contradict President Trump’s presumption of innocence.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office stated that it is up to the judge to decide whether or not to authorize the cameras in the courtroom where Trump will hear the charges against him tomorrow. Cnn reports it. There are no “categorical bans” in the state of New York on the presence of the media in the courts, the Manhattan prosecutors explained shortly after the former president’s lawyers expressed their opposition, however “it is at the discretion of the judge to establish whether filming videos, photos and radios could harm the defendant”.

Il 60% of Americans approve of the indictment of Trump, according to the latest CNN poll published a few hours after the former president’s appearance in a Manhattan court. Three-quarters of Americans interviewed, the survey reveals, believe that politics played a role in the case and for 52% of these it is the main reason.

Armored New York for the arrival of Trump. Barriers and agents around the courthouse in Manhattan and also at Trump Tower where the first supporters of the former president are expected, while his protesters could then appear. Two hours before the hearing, the club of young republicans of New York organized a ‘Rally for Trump’ which will also be attended by the deputy Marjorie Taylor Greene, a praetorian of the tycoon. The appointment is at Collect Pond Park, the small park in front of the courthouse.

“I trust the New York police”: this is how Joe Biden replied to a CNN reporter who asked him if he feared riots in New York. The White House does not fear that Trump’s appearance in a Manhattan court tomorrow could provoke violent protests, however it is monitoring the security situation. “We are following closely and we are in contact with local and state authorities in case there is a need but we do not believe there will be“. This was stated by the spokesman of the National Security Council, John Kirby, in a briefing with a small group of journalists.

Read the full article on ANSA.it