Home News Eight cases confirmed – measures against avian influenza still in place
News

Eight cases confirmed – measures against avian influenza still in place

by admin
Eight cases confirmed – measures against avian influenza still in place

Comments

Dear reader,

the comment function will be available to you again as usual from 6 a.m.

Best regards
the krone.at team

User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editorial team/the operator distances itself from the content in this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).

See also  New local infections in Qingdao, Shandong are all centralized quarantine personnel

You may also like

Artificial intelligence – Ministry of Digital Affairs rejects...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Drummond began the construction of 240 homes for...

Military economist: Putin’s army will soon only have...

Gustavo Santander was sworn in as the new...

Juanchito. What history does Ventana remember from this...

Trump arrived in New York to face the...

Piqué was dispatched against Shakira’s followers, and now...

Prince William and Princess Kate: They surprisingly send...

Great news for citizens to obtain driving license

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy