Since October 4, Yantai has reported a total of 10 cases of positive infection. The source of this round of epidemic is clear and the chain is clear

Jellyfish Network October 11 News(YMG All Media Reporter Zhang Ping) On October 10th, the Yantai Municipal People’s Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control to report the current round of the epidemic and answer questions from reporters. The reporter learned from the press conference that since October 4, a total of 10 cases of positive infection have been reported in this round of local epidemic in our city. The source of the epidemic is clear and the chain is clear.

At the press conference, Wang Hongtao, member of the party group of the Yantai Municipal Health and Health Commission, secretary of the party committee and director of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, briefed the situation on the current round of the epidemic. He introduced that since October 4, a total of 10 cases of positive infection have been reported in this round of local epidemics, including 1 confirmed case of mild infection and 9 cases of asymptomatic infection, mainly returning smokers from outside the province and their associated personnel, all of whom are quarantined and controlled. detected in personnel. The source was traced through the flow investigation, and the source was clear and the chain was clear. The virus gene sequencing was mainly Omicron variant BF.7, which was highly homologous to related cases outside the province. At present, all positive infected persons are under centralized observation and treatment in Qishan Hospital, and their condition is stable.

The gene sequencing of the virus in this round of epidemic in our city is mainly Omicron variant BF.7. It is understood that BF.7 is a newly discovered mutant strain, and its proportion is showing a rapid upward trend. So what are the characteristics of this variant compared to the previous variant? What are the symptoms and manifestations after infection? How should it be prevented? At the meeting, Wang Guiqiang, member of the Party Committee of Yantai CDC and chairman of the labor union, gave detailed answers to reporters’ questions. He introduced that Omikron BF.7 is the abbreviation of BA.5.2.1.7, which is a derived subtype of Omikron variant BA.5. Monitoring of the new coronavirus in countries such as the United States, Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark shows that the proportion of Omicron BF.7 mutant infections has increased rapidly. At present, it has appeared in many cities in my country. Compared with the previous mutants, the BF.7 variant is characterized by strong transmission ability, fast speed, and high concealment, which can easily cause large-scale spread and increase the difficulty of epidemic disposal and control. Symptoms of BF.7 mutant strain infection are mainly high fever, persistent cough, body pain, headache, sore throat, change of smell and loss of appetite, etc. These symptoms are similar to those of the early subtype mutant strain of the new crown Omicron. similar.

Wang Guiqiang gave professional advice on how to prevent it. He said that in view of the characteristics of Omicron BF.7’s strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed, strong transmission concealment, and difficult prevention and control, in order to resolutely block the social spread of the epidemic, the municipal party committee and municipal government have tightened the prevention and control measures. Measures, requiring all localities, departments, and units to compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, and strictly implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, especially to do a good job in reporting and inspection of smokers returning to and from other places, and monitoring and control of smokers returning to and from key areas, and implementing nucleic acid The frequency of testing to ensure early detection and early reporting, please support and cooperate from the general public. He also reminded the general public to keep in mind and adhere to the 14 “Basic Code of Conduct for Yantai Citizens’ Epidemic Prevention”, focusing on the following aspects: First, those who come and return to smoke should report to the community (village) 3 days in advance. Prepared and inspected immediately after landing. Among them, smokers returning to and from the normalized prevention and control areas outside the province are inspected four times in five days, and the normalized prevention and control areas within and outside the province are inspected twice in three days; To do “everything should be checked and not leak once”; thirdly, masks should be worn scientifically. Autumn and winter are the seasons of high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases. Wearing masks scientifically can effectively reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory infectious diseases. In addition, it is necessary to adhere to protective measures such as less gathering, frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, and maintaining a “1-meter line” social distance, enter public places, and actively scan the “place code”. Do a good job of health monitoring of individuals and co-residents. If you have symptoms such as fever, fatigue, dry cough, etc., go to the nearest medical institution as soon as possible (if you have a fever, you need to go to the fever clinic), and take the initiative to inform your personal activity, travel history and contact history.