The no-cost way to preserve fresh cheese for longer

What to do to preserve fresh cheese without affecting all its qualities is really easy.

Keep fresh cheese it requires some precise techniques of simple application that will allow us to preserve its consistency and flavor. And of course also the organoleptic and nutritional properties.

What are these techniques for preserving fresh cheese and allowing us to be able to taste it even after days? The simplest ones require these cheeses to be coated because it is important that there is no direct exposure to the air.

In doing so we will be able to create a perfect barrier capable of protecting the food. However, this thing should be put into practice only with those cheeses that have even a minimum of consistency, however soft. Which is a prerogative that concerns all types of fresh cheeses.

For the creamy ones, however, it is better to use a container, perhaps made of glass, with an airtight lid. In this way we will prevent contact with the air and with other types of food, avoiding contamination both by odors and by contact and bacteria.

How to store fresh cheese, it’s easy this way

We can also use a clean cloth or napkin like normal paper handkerchiefs, even absorbent. The best way to do this, however, is another, very effective one.

But the ideal would be to cover the fresh cheese with transparent film, perhaps with more than one pass of film.

This will lead us to have total protection of our fresh cheese, which will continue to be soft even a few days after we have placed it in the fridge.

And it’s still good to know that fresh cheese should still be consumed as soon as possible. Already a week of exposure to the fridge after we have opened it will prove to be a rather excessive time.

Then the fact of covering the cheeses with transparent film also applies to various other types of food in the refrigerator. And the transparent film is also safer than aluminum foil, which instead in some situations could give rise to the phenomenon of food migration.