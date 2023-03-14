Home Health The nominations of the forty-first – Big Brother VIP
Health

by admin
The Nominations begin, and also this evening, the voting system will be that of the pyramids.

The VIPs, however, do not know that tonight, those who go to the televoting will compete during the next episode on Thursday for the possibility of being the second finalist of the seventh edition of #GFVIP.

The first VIP to mention his name is Onestini who, in the secrecy of the Confessional, names Nikita for their turbulent past. To follow, too Tavassi mentions the name of the model, defining her unclear in her path.

It’s the turn of Giaele who, certain of her choice, decides to mention Daniele’s name. Nikita e Albertoinstead, they name their companion Jael.

Milenain a clear way, and even in a little difficulty, sends Onestini to televoting, arousing a feeling of disappointment in the VIP. Micolfar from her companions, sends to Nomination Antonella who in turn reciprocates the vote with the influencer.

continuing, Daniele decides to send Milena to televoting, while orianaconcluding the round of Nominations, mentions Nikita’s name calling her a very strategist in her game.

Nikita, Onestini, Antonella, Giaele, Milena, Daniele and Micol: who will be the second finalist?

