The non-profit foundation PHV patient home care celebrates its 50th anniversary

PHV – The Dialysis Partner Patient Home Care Charitable Foundation

Bad Homburg in front of the height (ots)

The non-profit Patient Home Supply Foundation (PHV), one of the leading non-profit dialysis providers in Germany, is celebrating an important anniversary on August 14, 2023 – its 50th anniversary. For half a century, the foundation has been dedicated to providing quality care for chronic kidney disease patients and has become a trusted institution for thousands of people across the country.

Since it was founded in August 1973 to promote home dialysis, the PHV Foundation has pursued its mission of improving the quality of life of patients requiring dialysis and enabling them to receive comprehensive dialysis care, ideally in their own four walls.

The PHV has experienced an impressive development over the years. Starting with three employees who initially took care of the organizational and logistical support for carrying out dialysis treatment at home, PHV opened its first outpatient dialysis center in 1974, as home dialysis is not suitable for all those affected. This made it necessary to provide treatment rooms and the necessary nursing staff in addition to dialysis machines and consumables. In this way, the foundation became not only a service organization specializing in home dialysis but also an operator of dialysis centers.

Today, the PHV team consists of around 2,000 nurses and specialists. Together with more than 150 cooperating specialists, the foundation currently cares for 540 patients in home dialysis and 6690 patients in 94 dialysis centers of the PHV. PHV’s own further education institute ifw offers a variety of qualification and training measures in dialysis and nephrology for nursing staff at PHV and other medical institutions. Medical care centers with a focus on nephrology (kidney medicine) are also part of the PHV, which are also run as non-profit organizations.

“The 50th anniversary of our foundation is a milestone that we look back on with pride,” says Claudia Straub, chairwoman of the PHV board. “We are grateful for the trust that patients have placed in us over the years, for the commitment of our employees and for the cooperation with our medical partners. Only together with you was it possible for us to get this far. ”

The CEO wishes for reliable financing conditions for continued high-quality dialysis care in the future. Since the introduction of dialysis flat rates in 2002, these have been increased by just two percent for the first time in 20 years at the beginning of 2023. At the same time, costs have increased significantly. “In the current fee negotiations, the leading association of statutory health insurance companies must finally also address the flat-rate dialysis costs for 2023, as demanded by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. In the future, they must be further developed annually, as is usual with other medical flat-rates.” Otherwise there would be a risk of supply restrictions in the area and declining quality for the patients, according to Straub.

The PHV does not have a big anniversary celebration. Instead, she supports the Federal Association of Kidneys as a representative of the interests of kidney patients and transplant recipients in Germany with a donation of 5,000 euros. All PHV employees can look forward to an additional day of vacation, with which the foundation thanks its around 2000 employees for their commitment.

