Consuming yogurt every day is good for your health, but brands are often not recommended. Here are the best ever to put on the table, without pesticides, for breakfast or for a snack.

Quanti Yogurt are they consumed every week? This product is a panacea for your well-being and health, so much so that it is recommended by the best experts in the field. However, the choice must fall only on companies that produce organic yogurt with zero pesticides. Quality sometimes clashes with i best known brands in the worldfor this reason a list has been drawn up to put on the table only the better products.

Yogurt, how to choose the best for health

Yogurt is a indispensable ally for everyone’s health and it is good to always choose the right product for your needs. Not only that, today the choice is also wide in terms of tastes that vary from the classic white to get to the fruitup to the most delicious dessert.

If you consume Yogurt to keep yours healthy lifestyle, then it is good to know which brands offer a product with zero pesticides and natural. Pesticides and adds are not healthy for your health, which is why it is a duty to choose the product carefully.

Best yoghurts to serve with zero pesticides

Choosing the best product, as widely argued, it becomes a must for everyone precisely because Yogurt is transformed into a medicine for the body. Thanks to its properties it regulates the intestinal process by eliminating constipation – nausea or diarrhea.

I Japanese researchers they also found that the natural classic white is excellent for fighting gum disease, bad breath and even the formation of tooth decay. The real problem is that there are so many and you don’t know where to start. Red shrimp he therefore wanted to study i best yogurt that are present on the Italian market, drawing up a complete list. The test involved some people in the tasting of 40 different milk yogurts without knowing the brand.

Thanks to this, the experts intercepted 28 products of excellent quality, in most cases organic and farms that deal with the welfare of cattle paying attention to their welfare. Among these choices there are also some products deriving from cow’s milk kept in the open air that is fed only with hay and grass.

The 28 products that were presented by Red shrimp, present on the Italian commercial market, are all of excellent quality including two from Podere Cittadella which is an agricultural company known for its closed supply chain. Of these two, the first is artisanal and creamy while the other is an even tastier variant.

Others are part of companies from Central and Southern Italyincluding those made by:

Fattoria La Frisona of Segni in Rome

Noble Milk Association of the Campania Apennines of Castelpagano di Benevento, from the Taverna Centomani in Potenza

Giambrone Farm in Agrigento

Casale Nibbi of Amatrice.

A real choice of taste and well-being for the palate, mind and body.