Live it on August 21. Lille is about to face the powerful rival Paris Saint-Germain at home in the Ligue 1. At the pre-match press conference, Lille coach Paulo Fonseca praised Paris Saint-Germain as the best team in France, saying that he would strengthen his defense when facing them, but he would still implement the team’s original style.

Fonseca said: “There is no doubt that we will strengthen our defense against Paris, but we will not put the bus in front of the goal, nor will we blindly play the defensive counterattack. We want to control the ball, our team There are a lot of attacking players, the defense will be very high, and the ball will be countered immediately after losing the ball. Of course, under normal circumstances Paris will have more ball time, but we will find a way to make it They’re not that comfortable and we need to strike a balance.”

“We are not afraid of Paris, we are about to face the best team in Ligue 1, and this is the best time to show the spirit and strength of the team. If we just stick to it, we will definitely not be able to show the whole team. Ability. If PSG play better, we will accept the result, but I ask the players not to leave any regrets on the field. As long as we fight to the last minute and show the courage we deserve, I will give the players a good deal satisfied with the performance.”

“We will not change our original style of play against Paris, which is the best team in France, but we will not change the original style of the team. Of course, we will strengthen our defense against them, The more important thing is to show courage. I expect the players to fight to the last second on the field and we will give our best on the field.”

