Accident at the Palace, thirty years old dies crushed by the tractor

Stephen Actis Dana

To give the alarm the father. Stefano Actis Dana lived in Piverone and was a boy known and loved by everyone

PALAZZO CANAVESE. Tragedy at work. Victim of a farmer of just 30 years, crushed on Saturday afternoon by the tractor on which he was working on land owned by his family.

The accident happened at 19.30.

Stefano Actis Dana, this is the victim’s name, was a resident of Piverone.

The father gave the alarm. The attempts to save his life were useless.

The thirty-year-old’s heart stopped beating due to severe abdominal thoracic trauma: his death right at the entrance to the CTO operating room.

The investigations by the Carabinieri of Azeglio and the Spresal of the ASL / To4 will now clarify the dynamics of the incident.

