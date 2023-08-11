Gansu Province Initiates Level IV Flood Defense Emergency Response in Response to Heavy Rains

Flood Defense Level IV Emergency Response Launched in Gansu Province

Xinhua News Agency, Lanzhou – The Gansu Provincial Water Resources Department has launched a flood defense level IV emergency response to 8 cities and prefectures, including Longnan and Tianshui. This decision comes as a result of heavy rain, geological disasters, and mountain torrents, which have prompted the relevant departments to issue several early warnings.

Since August 10th, heavy rains have been reported in various parts of the eastern and central areas of Gansu, leading to localized downpours. The maximum accumulated rainfall recorded so far is 138.2 millimeters, with the maximum hourly rain intensity reaching 62.6 millimeters.

According to the Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory, heavy rain is expected to continue in the affected areas until 22:00 on August 11th. Local cumulative rainfall is predicted to exceed 140 mm, with over 50 mm of accumulated rainfall expected in Lanzhou, Baiyin, and other areas. Additionally, thunderstorms, strong winds, and other severe convective weather conditions may occur in some locations.

Prior to this, on August 9th, the Gansu Provincial Department of Natural Resources and the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued yellow warnings for geological disasters in Dingxizhang County, Longnan Dangchang, Gannan Zhouqu, and other places. On the 11th, the Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory followed suit by issuing a yellow warning for strong convection and a blue warning for heavy rain throughout Gansu Province. Furthermore, the Gansu Provincial Water Resources Department and the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Bureau jointly issued blue and yellow warnings for the meteorological risk of mountain torrent disasters.

Relevant departments are reminding residents in the affected areas to closely monitor changes in rainwater conditions. They should also take necessary precautions to prevent secondary disasters, such as floods in small and medium rivers, urban and rural waterlogging, mountain torrents, landslides, and mudslides that may result from heavy rainfall. By doing so, the safety of the people can be ensured.

[Responsible editor: Zhao Wenhan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

