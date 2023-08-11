For those who missed the great Veermer exhibition now comes the film

Vermeer. The Greatest Exhibition, at the cinema. After having conquered the British box office with almost 2 million dollars collected, the long-awaited film tour will arrive in Italian theaters only on 2, 3, 4 October through the richest retrospective ever dedicated to the artist

On one thing they all agree: it was the largest Vermeer retrospective ever in history. An extremely important and once-in-a-lifetime event that the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam hosted until last June 4th, recording staggering figures: the enormous demand from the public exceeded all expectations, with 650,000 tickets sold. Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675), one of the great Dutch masters, lived and worked in Delft, his work is best known for interior scenes, the unprecedented use of bright and colorful light and his convincing illusionism : Luxurious fabrics and pearls make her masterpieces a feast for the eyes.

Thus, for all those who were unable to see it in Amsterdam and for those who want to delve even further into the figure of the great Dutch painter, Vermeer arrives at the cinema on 2, 3, 4 October. The Greatest Exhibition, the documentary film that has already captivated the British public, earning almost 2 million dollars at the box office (which, for an art documentary, is a far more than considerable figure). An appointment that invites all art lovers to a private and privileged view of this spectacular exhibition, accompanied by the Director of the Rijksmuseum and the curators of the exhibition.

Defined by the trade press as an epochal retrospective, the exhibition is the largest ever dedicated exclusively to the “master of light”, with 28 of his 35 known works (a very small production but of an unrivaled quality and importance) from from countries all over the world: never before has so many Vermeer masterpieces been brought together in one place. Vermeer. The Greatest Exhibition is directed by director David Bickerstaff and offers art lovers the chance to admire Vermeer’s masterpieces on the big screen – including The Girl with the Turban, The Geographer, The Milkmaid and Woman reading a letter in front of the window , recently restored.

In addition to a unique encounter with the works of the great 17th-century artist, the documentary film reveals the insights of the exhibition team, world-renowned curators and Vermeer experts, shedding new light on the painter’s mysterious life and masterful work. on his artistic choices and on the motivations of his compositions, as well as on the creative process behind his paintings.