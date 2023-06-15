Bower, who was expelled from MLB for sexual assault, has been exposed again :: Sympathetic media News News Agency ::

Suspended for 194 games by MLB office over sexual assault allegation



[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Joo-hee = Another woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Trevor Bower (Yokohama DeNA Baystars), who was expelled from the US Major League due to sexual assault controversy, has appeared.

ESPN reported on the 15th (Korean time), “Bauer, who is facing another sexual assault allegation, refutes it.”

Bower has already faced three sexual assault allegations. This is the 4th rape allegation.

According to the media, the woman said in a complaint filed in December of last year that Bower threatened her with a steak knife and strangled her several times. In December 2020, he allegedly forcibly stripped her, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her, she claimed.

“The assault resulted in an unplanned pregnancy,” the woman’s lawyer said. There were also statements that Bower hit the woman with a computer when she was in the third month of pregnancy. She had a miscarriage in April 2021.

Bower vehemently denies this. ESPN reported that “Bower accused this woman of harassing him and trying to extort money from her, and she is suing for fraud.”

Bower’s agency said it had a transcript of the woman asking for $1.6 million for an abortion. Bower contended that she gave the woman more than $8,700 for her treatment, but that the woman did not provide medical records to prove her pregnancy or termination of pregnancy.

“Ace” Bauer, who won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award and earned an average ERA of 3.79 in 222 major league games, 83 wins, 69 losses, fell due to a sexual scandal.

In February 2021, he signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was sued for sexual assault in July of the same year. He was dropped from prosecution due to lack of evidence, but two more women who claimed to have been assaulted by Bower came forward.

Major League Baseball issued a 324-game suspension to Bower in April of last year. Afterwards, the suspension was reduced to 194 games, but the Dodgers released Bower.

No team in the major leagues wanted Bower, and Bower signed a contract with Yokohama, Japan ahead of this season.

Based on his performance in Japan, he is aiming for a re-entry into the big leagues, but a sexual assault controversy arose again, making it even more difficult to go to the United States.

