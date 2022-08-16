Home Health The original survival horror game “Alone in the Dark” remake “Haunted Mansion” released!
As the original survival horror game “Alone in the Dark”, it inspired the birth of “Biohazard” and “Silent Hill”, and its position in the game industry is unquestionable. And after years of silence, THQ Nordic will launch a remake of the game’s trilogy, “Haunted House”.

The first episode of Alone in the Dark was produced by Infogrames in 1992, and the second and third episodes followed two years later. Subsequently, three works were launched in 2001, 2008 and 2015, until the copyright was transferred to the Swedish game publisher THQ Nordic in 2019, and they announced the remake of the game “Haunted House Ghost” in the recent online conference. “.

“Haunted Mansion” will be developed by Pieces Interactive, based on the game’s trilogy, will play the two protagonists Emily and Edward respectively, leading players back to the notorious swamp manor, fighting monsters and solving puzzles. The game is scheduled to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with an undetermined release date, including a Chinese version.

