Home Health Asl Vercelli: the Travel Medicine Center is active
Health

Asl Vercelli: the Travel Medicine Center is active

by admin
Asl Vercelli: the Travel Medicine Center is active

Are you about to go on a journey that will take you very far?

To do this in complete safety, you need to contact the Travel medicine center of ASL Vercelli: advises citizens on health risks related to international travel and on prophylactic measures and vaccinations to be adopted based on the destination.

The service, managed by Sisp – Hygiene and Public Health Service, it is aimed at those who owe it make international travel and offers free information consultations, indicating the necessary prophylaxis or vaccinations and also provides for the administration of the same (the drugs are supplied at the cost of the regional tender with which they were purchased by the institution). There are also American colleges that require specific prophylaxis to allow access to new students.

The Travel Medicine Center is active both in Vercelli (in the Largo Giusti Piastra) and in Borgosesia (Zero floor of the Hospital in via Ilorini Mo). For information and to book an interview with a doctor, you must send an email to [email protected]

See also  Vaccines: Big Pharma has already grossed 90 billion. To exit Covid, patents must be suspended

You may also like

【Review】Samsung HW-Q990B: Wireless Transmission of Dolby Atmos!Enjoy true...

Slow metabolism, this is the only way to...

Roller Review – Gamereactor – Rollerdrome

Why do we sweat so much? What is...

The original survival horror game “Alone in the...

EA partners with Marvel to reimagine FIFA’s ultimate...

Alzheimer’s: what’s the link with diabetes? Here is...

‘Ryugu’ sand grains show Earth’s water and organic...

that is why it is a serious and...

Covid, that’s why Omicron is so contagious

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy