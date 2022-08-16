Are you about to go on a journey that will take you very far?

To do this in complete safety, you need to contact the Travel medicine center of ASL Vercelli: advises citizens on health risks related to international travel and on prophylactic measures and vaccinations to be adopted based on the destination.

The service, managed by Sisp – Hygiene and Public Health Service, it is aimed at those who owe it make international travel and offers free information consultations, indicating the necessary prophylaxis or vaccinations and also provides for the administration of the same (the drugs are supplied at the cost of the regional tender with which they were purchased by the institution). There are also American colleges that require specific prophylaxis to allow access to new students.

The Travel Medicine Center is active both in Vercelli (in the Largo Giusti Piastra) and in Borgosesia (Zero floor of the Hospital in via Ilorini Mo). For information and to book an interview with a doctor, you must send an email to [email protected]