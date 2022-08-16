Rob a pizzeria with a gun, shoot the ceiling and then get the money delivered. All while in the restaurant there are several customers, including a child. The images of the blow were released by the regional councilor of Europa Verde of Campania, Francesco Borrelli. “It is – he explains – yet another robbery in the heart of the Pianura district in Naples. armed with a pistol, he entered a well-known pizzeria in the place and fired a shot at the ceiling to intimidate the owners and have the proceeds delivered. The whole thing lasted less than a minute before the incredulous eyes of dozens of customers who at that moment they found inside the pizzeria to enjoy a Saturday evening with the family. Inside the restaurant there were also several children. The robber then went away riding a scooter driven by an accomplice who was waiting for him outside the room “.

