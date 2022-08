The sixth day of the blue team at the European swimming pools in Rome begins with a bronze. The blues Sarah Jodoin Di Maria and Eduard Timbretti Gugiu won bronze in the mixed synchro of dives with a score of 290.28. Gold to Great Britain with Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson, 300.78, silver to Ukraine Ukraine with Sofila Lyskun and Oleksii Sereda, 298.59.