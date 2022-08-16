On August 10, the 2022 OceanBase annual conference was held in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen at the same time. Ant Group officially released the domestic distributed database OceanBase 4.0. It is known that, OceanBase is a completely self-developed enterprise-level native distributed database. Version 4.0 can run on the world ‘s smallest computer (Raspberry Pi). even an ordinary personal computer can run a single-machine distributed integrated database smoothly.

According to the official introduction, OceanBase released the industry’s first single-machine distributed integrated architecture, which can realize single-machine deployment and take into account the scalability of distributed architecture and the performance advantages of centralized architecture, achieving lower deployment costs and operation and maintenance complexity. Flexible to meet the needs of different usage scenarios, it greatly reduces the threshold for small and medium-sized enterprises to use distributed databases, breaks the limitation that the current distributed databases are only suitable for large customers, and allows small and medium-sized enterprises to enjoy the high performance of distributed databases at low cost.

It is worth mentioning that version 4.0 can improve the recovery time (RTO) from 30 seconds to less than 8 seconds. When a failure occurs, the data loss rate (RPO) is zero.The recovery within 8 seconds is the first time for a database disaster recovery in China and the first time for a global database.

The press conference also announced that OceanBase Cloud will be launched globally. The ease of use, miniaturization and low cost of cloud databases will greatly reduce the threshold for customers to use databases. OceanBase Cloud can adapt to more cloud vendors besides Alibaba Cloud.