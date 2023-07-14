Home » The pandemic has delayed children’s development by 4 months – News from pediatricians
Health

The pandemic has delayed children’s development by 4 months – News from pediatricians

by admin
The pandemic has delayed children’s development by 4 months – News from pediatricians

For children who at the beginning of the pandemic had about 3 years is like time has stopped for four months: this is the delay they have accrued in the development of motor, social and linguistic skills according to a study conducted by various Japanese institutions and published in Jama Pediatrics.

The pandemic, the researchers explain, has had an impact on all the systems that children are confronted with: the environments frequented, the routines, the relationships with adults and other children. However, “few studies have explored the association between the pandemic and development in infants and preschoolers.” The team attempted to do this by studying 447 one-year-olds and 440 three-year-olds at the start of the pandemic, following them for the next two years.

According to the study, while the younger children did not have any particular developmental delays, for the older ones the impact of Covid-19 was heavy. The average accumulated delay with respect to the usual development is 4.39 months. The skills on which the effects of the pandemic have been most felt are the ability to manage social relationships with adults (6.41 months late), discipline (5.69 months), language (5.64 months) .

Furthermore, these effects were more accentuated or attenuated depending on the characteristics of the context in which the children lived. The study does not reveal whether, at the end of the pandemic, children have caught up, however, “it is important to identify children who have been adversely affected by the pandemic and provide them with support for learning, socialisation, physical and mental health and family support,” write the researchers.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

after a big fall the race restarts

Lisa Marie Presley died after weight loss surgery...

Narcolepsy, what it is and how we realize...

The Top Foods for Improved Vision and Healthy...

This is how the militant vegan ticks: “Dad...

Finding Balance: Incorporating Nutrient-Rich Foods into a Healthy...

Swimming World Championships, Tocci-Marsaglia fades the Olympic pass...

Lose weight: how much do you have to...

Our share of madness. By Pier Aldo Rovatti....

The Risks and Benefits of Using a Fan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy